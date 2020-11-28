DBMR has added a new report titled Global Telemental Health Market with data Tables for historical and forecast years represented with Chats & Graphs spread through Pages with easy to understand detailed analysis. The Global Telemental Health Market report provides the list of leading competitors, strategic industry analysis and the insights of key factors influencing the industry. The market analysis and insights included in this Global Telemental Health Market research report offers key statistics on the market status of global and regional manufacturers and is an imperative source of guidance which provides right direction to the companies and individuals interested in the industry. This Global Telemental Health Market report is also all-embracing of the data which includes market definition, classifications, applications, engagements, market drivers and market restraints that are obtained with the help of SWOT analysis.

Global Telemental Health Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 15.15 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 24.65% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of USD 2.60 billion in the year of 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increasing awareness and concerns regarding the health of patients.

Key Market Competitors: Global Telemental Health Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the telemental health market are Cisco Systems, Inc. (US), AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc (US), Aerotel Medical Systems (1998) Ltd. (Israel), Medtronic (Ireland), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), McKesson Corporation (US), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Otsuka America Pharmaceutical Inc. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Allscripts (US), InTouch Technologies, Inc. (US), Resideo Technologies, Inc. (US), BioTelemetry, Inc. (US), OBS Medical Ltd. (UK), American Well (US), Empower Interactive, Inc. (US), MDLIVE Inc. (US), TalkSession Inc. (US), Talkspace (US), Virtual Therapy Center, LLC (US), Teladoc, Inc. (US), WeCounsel (US), and few among others.

Market Drivers and Restraints

Prevalence of mental disorders in all age groups is going to drive the market.

Time efficient and low cost services

Rise in acceptance of telemental health

Fewer facilities in the remote areas

Lack of skilled expertise in remote areas

Fewer government initiatives taken in this direction.

Technological advancements in telecommunication infrastructure

Market Definition: Global Telemental Health Market

Telemental health is a division of Telehealth market. Telemental health, the use of telemedicine technology which provides mental health services from a distance. Additionally, it also provides consultation, supervision, health intervention, assessment, education, and information across distances.

According to World Health Organization, there were approximately 500 million people having mental disorders, almost more than half of these cases could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical treatment. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Key Developments in the Market:

On 17 th April, 2018, AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., announced the development of OnDemand Visit, a direct-to-consumer telehealth platform. OnDemand Visit is a platform for healthcare providers to manage their own virtual care offerings, as an alternative to outsourcing their telemedicine needs and services.

April, 2018, AMD Global Telemedicine Inc., announced the development of OnDemand Visit, a direct-to-consumer telehealth platform. OnDemand Visit is a platform for healthcare providers to manage their own virtual care offerings, as an alternative to outsourcing their telemedicine needs and services. On 5th March, 2019, McKesson Corporation, the global healthcare leader, announced collaboration with technology leader Navigating Cancer, to offer an enhanced Patient Relationship Management (PRM) platform for community-based oncologists. This platform is a comprehensive clinical workflow tool for oncology teams and patients that provides integrated, personalized care.

