Global autonomous forklifts market is projected to register a substantial CAGR of 7.3 % in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026.

Some of the major players operating in this market are Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., Jungheinrich AG, Doosan Corporation, Komatsu Ltd., KION GROUP AG, Toyota Industries Corporation, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd, Hyundai Construction Equipment. Europe, Cat Lift Truck, NITCO, Anhui Heli Co., Ltd., Anhui Yufeng warehousing equipment Co, Ltd, BHS Corrugated Maschinen-und Anlagenbau GmbH, AB Volvo, BALYO, CLARK, Godrej Industries Limited, Corecon, Inc, HANGCHA Group, SINKOBE CO., LTD among others.

In July, 2019, Godrej Material Handling (India) launched Godrej RenTRUST product which is a rental brand that offers 360-degree solutions to the customers encompassing manpower, maintenance, fuel and machine. This would help the company to offer material handling equipment rental solutions in India

In June, 2019 Clark announced that the company has launched new HWXE (walkie/rider) and PWXE (walkie) products, this new product manage all types of material handling. After launching the product the company enhanced their product portfolio of material handling equipment

In June 2019, Hangcha announced that they have launched XF Series Cushion Tire Forklift Truck, which has capacity of 10000lb. After launching this product the company enhanced their product portfolio

Global Autonomous Forklifts Market By Type (Electric Motor Rider Forklifts, Electric Motor Narrow Aisle Forklifts, Electric Pallet Jacks, Stackers, and Tow Tractors, Internal Combustion Cushion Tire Forklifts, Internal Combustion Pneumatic Tire Forklifts, Electric/IC Engine Tow Tractors, Rough Terrain Forklift Trucks), Level of Automation (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3, Level 4, Level 5), Tonnage (Below 5 Tons, 5-10 Tons, More Than 10 Tons), Component (Hardware, Software, Service), Sales Channel(In-House Purchase, Leasing), Function(Manufacturing, Warehousing, Material Handling, Logistics & Freight, Others), End-Users(Transportation & Logistics, Manufacturing, Paper Industry, Wood Industry, Construction, Automotive, Food and Beverages, Retail, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Asia Pacific: China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific

Europe: Germany, the UK, France, and Rest of Europe

North America: The US, Mexico, and Canada

Latin America: Brazil and Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa: GCC Countries and Rest of Middle East & Africa

